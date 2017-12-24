EXPAT HIRES IN GOVERNMENT SECTOR RAISE IRE KUWAIT CITY, Dec 23: Member of the Kuwaitization and Employment Committee of the National Assembly, MP Khalil Al-Saleh revealed the committee will meet next Monday …Read More »
Kuwaitization panel to chart course – No law needed to introduce VAT: MP
EXPAT HIRES IN GOVERNMENT SECTOR RAISE IRE KUWAIT CITY, Dec 23: Member of the Kuwaitization and Empl…
Amir graces 23rd Arabian Gulf Cup
KUWAIT CITY, Dec 23, (KUNA): His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah inaugurat…
UK passports will return to blue
Britain will return to blue passports after leaving the European Union in 2019, “to restore our nati…
Christians wary on holidays
QUETTA, Pakistan/JAKARTA, Dec 23, (RTRS): Christmas church services and other celebrations are being…
Iraq militias man border
BAGHDAD, Dec 23, (Agencies): Iraqi Shi’ite paramilitary groups have deployed to the frontier to back…
KD 100,000 fine, 6 years in jail for selling rotten, banned food
KUWAIT CITY, Dec 23: Public Authority for Food and Nutrition has issued a list of fines that will be imposed on food-related violations including violations concerning food storage, hygiene, packaging, health certificates …Read More »
Cross-dresser held
Egyptian released
Filipino stabs mistress to death, commits suicide
Street vendors nabbed – Raids in Mahboula
3 months visit visa duration
Dear Sir/Madam, Kindly requesting you to clarify the below with information and advise. I am an Indian national, with work permit salary KD 500, in private sector. I would like to bring …Read More »
Transferring of family visit visa to dependent visa
Final settlement for termination
Factory visa transferred to company visa – Can I transfer to another company?
Job designation change affects the validity of driving licence
Higher pay, lower prices top wish list for Egyptians
THE unseated Muslim Brotherhood president Mohammed Morsi left the Egyptian economy in shambles. Foreign reserves were depleted. Foreign investment dried up. Those were the darkest days literally with constant electricity blackouts. That …Read More »
MPs of blackmail and Cabinets of fear … the base of affliction
DAESH & Ku-Klux-Klan
A commanding beggar
Failure of institutes
Oil companies back to basics
Majors eyeing Gulf region as ideal location to invest Independent Oil Analyst Now with the end or near end of shale oil revolution as shale oil seems to be reaching its peak …Read More »
Bitcoin goes on a wild ride and it may only get crazier – Experts warn digital currency is about to burst
‘Kuwait weakest among Gulf countries in terms of economic performance’
Saudi Arabia spoil Kuwait party
QATAR TOO STRONG FOR YEMEN IN GULF CUP OPENER, UAE WIN – Iraq, Bahrain draw KUWAIT CITY, Dec 23, (KUNA): Saudi Arabia defeated Kuwait 2-1 in the opener of Gulf Cup at …Read More »
FBC concludes 91st Christmas tourney
Facebook promises personalised music – Tech giant strikes first label deal
NEW YORK, Dec 23, (AFP): Facebook announced a licensing deal Thursday with Universal Music Group, its first with a major label, as the social media giant promised more personalized, interactive music features …Read More »
Kuwaiti singer Al-Kuwaitiyya to participate in operetta
‘Pitch Perfect 3’ returns to form