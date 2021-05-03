Kuwaitis not allowed to travel abroad without vaccination

WhatsApp Facebook Twitter Email Messenger

Ban of expats entry to continue until further notice

KUWAIT CITY, May 3: The Kuwaiti government on Monday during its weekly meeting declared a travel ban on Kuwaitis, and their first-degree relatives and domestic helpers as of May 22 if they do not receive anti-coronavirus vaccine set by the Ministry of Health. This came during a meeting held at Seif Palace, under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, said Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr. Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohamad Al-Sabah, in a statement following the session. Young people who are not included in the vaccination are exempted from the ban, he added, expats are still prevented from entering Kuwait.

Minister of Health Dr. Bassel Al-Sabah briefed the Cabinet on the latest developments of the global situation of the coronavirus (COVID-19) especially in light of the spread of India’s mutant strain. He also informed the ministers on the latest developments of the coronavirus in Kuwait and the preventive measures taken to monitor and ensure the prevention of entry and spread of the Indian new strain into the country. Sheikh Bassel also apprised the ministers of the number of infections, recoveries and deaths as well as those who receive treatment, noting that the ministry is continuing the vaccination campaign as the centers of inoculation are witnessing a high turnout of people to get vaccine.

The Cabinet called on all citizens and expats to be cautious, stressing that abiding by measures and upgrading awareness with health authorities to accelerate vaccination ensure the safety of both citizens and expats. It reviewed the recommendations made by the ministerial committee for coronavirus emergency and took some measures.

In this regard, the Cabinet approved the demand of the Ministry of Health on using the service of 500 nursing students of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training for six months to occupy the shortage at the MoH and enable those students to practice that qualifies them to work in health facilities in the future.

In addition, the Cabinet also allowed the entry of citizens who have licensed cattle via sea and land borders, and other cases. The government tasked the Ministry of Interior’s civil defense with giving certificates of appreciation to the volunteers who work during the coronavirus crisis, in recognition of their efforts and sacrifice.

The council of ministers allowed exit from the land and sea ports for the following categories:

• Citizens with livestock present through the ports

• Citizens who own property in the GCC countries

• Expats living in Kuwait to exit only