Kuwait free from monkeypox

KUWAIT CITY, July 24: The National Center for the Application of International Health Regulations at the Ministry of Health is working to protect the country from emergency health risks through several axes, most notably: monitoring and follow-up, taking preventive measures, and preparing periodic health reports from the reality of the health field.

The sources indicated that the Ministry of Health has not recorded any infection with monkeypox in the country until today, after the disease spread to about 72 countries, according to figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including the CDC, until the date of the 20th of this month. Globally, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian public health researcher, and official who has been WHO Director-General since 2017, said in a statement to the media said, the rapid spread of monkeypox is a global health emergency.

The World Health Organization’s description of monkeypox as a “public health emergency of international concern” aims to sound the alarm that a coordinated international response is needed, and could trigger global funding and efforts to cooperate in the exchange of vaccines and treatment.