Iran terms fuel protests sabotage – Some 1,000 arrested

A road is blocked by protestors after authorities raised gasoline prices in Tehran, Iran on Nov 16. Protestors angered by Iran raising government-set gasoline prices by 50 percent blocked traffic in major cities and occasionally clashed with police Saturday after a night of demonstrations punctuated by gunfire. (AP)

DUBAI, Nov 17, (RTRS): Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the sharp gasoline price rises that have sparked country-wide protests, which he blamed on the Islamic Republic’s opponents and “sabotage” by foreign foes. “Some people are no doubt worried by this decision … but sabotage and arson is done by hooligans not our people,” the Iranian Supreme Leader said in a live speech on state TV.

Riot police and security forces clashed with demonstrators in Tehran and dozens of other cities on Saturday, Iranian news agencies and social media said, a day after the government increased the price of gasoline. “The counter-revolution and Iran’s enemies have always supported sabotage and breaches of security and continue to do so,” Khamenei said, hours before Iranian media said calm had been restored in the country.

“Unfortunately some problems were caused, a number of people lost their lives and some centres were destroyed,” he added. Khamenei, who has the last say on all state matters, said the increase in gasoline prices should be implemented, but called on officials to prevent hikes in prices of other goods.

Tehran says the gasoline price increase is expected to raise around $2.55 billion a year for extra subsidies for 18 million families, or about 60 million Iranians, on lower incomes. Some Iranian lawmakers, who planned to discuss ways to force the government to revise its decision, withdrew their motion after Khamenei’s Sunday speech, Iran’s state media reported. And Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said in a statement reported by Tasnim news agency that the protest’s leaders had been identified and “appropriate action” was being taken. “People have the right to protest. But that is different from anarchy. We cannot let insecurity in the country through riots,” Iran’s pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani said, in comments reported by state TV.

One person died in the southeastern city of Sirjan on Friday, officials said, while social media cited several others as fuel price protests turned political with slogans calling for top officials to step down. State news agency IRNA said one policeman was killed on Saturday in the protests, which struck more than 100 Iranian cities and towns. Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency said 1,000 protestors had been arrested and 100 banks torched.