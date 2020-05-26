India reports biggest jump in virus cases again

NEW DELHI – For a seventh consecutive day, India has reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases. The country’s health ministry reported 145,380 new infections, an increase of 6,535 from the day before, and 4,167 deaths.

Most of the cases are concentrated in two neighboring states in central India, Maharashtra, home to financial hub Mumbai, and Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. An uptick in cases has also been reported in some of India’s poorest eastern states as migrant workers returning to native villages from India’s largest cities have begun arriving home on special trains.

A migrant family waits to board a bus for their onward journey by train to their home states, in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 25, 2020. India’s lockdown was imposed on March 25 and has been extended several times. On May 4, India eased lockdown rules and allowed migrant workers to travel back to their homes, a decision that has resulted in millions of people being on the move for the last two weeks. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

India’s virus caseload has been climbing as lockdown restrictions have eased. Domestic flights resumed Monday after a two-month hiatus, though at a fraction of normal.

Migrant workers line up to board buses for their onward journey by train to their home states, in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 25, 2020. India’s lockdown was imposed on March 25 and has been extended several times. On May 4, India eased lockdown rules and allowed migrant workers to travel back to their homes, a decision that has resulted in millions of people being on the move for the last two weeks. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)



Mery Thomas holds her fifteen day old girl as she arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport for domestic flight to Kochi in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 25, 2020, as domestic flights resume operations after nearly two-month lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

India had recently extended lockdown for the fourth time to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country. The lockdown shall continue to remain in force until May 31 with several relaxations in the non-affected areas.