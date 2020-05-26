India reports biggest jump in virus cases again

NEW DELHI – For a seventh consecutive day, India has reported its biggest jump in coronavirus cases. The country’s health ministry reported 145,380 new infections, an increase of 6,535 from the day before, and 4,167 deaths.
Most of the cases are concentrated in two neighboring states in central India, Maharashtra, home to financial hub Mumbai, and Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. An uptick in cases has also been reported in some of India’s poorest eastern states as migrant workers returning to native villages from India’s largest cities have begun arriving home on special trains.
India’s virus caseload has been climbing as lockdown restrictions have eased. Domestic flights resumed Monday after a two-month hiatus, though at a fraction of normal.
India had recently extended lockdown for the fourth time to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country. The lockdown shall continue to remain in force until May 31 with several relaxations in the non-affected areas.