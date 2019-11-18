Amiri order relieves Defense, Interior Ministries from their posts

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) — An Amiri order was issued Monday to relieve First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah from their positions.



The order assigned Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to run the affairs of the Defense Ministry, while Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh was assigned to the run the affairs of the Interior Ministry.



The Prime Minister will be tasked with executing the decree and notifying the National Assembly of the decisions.

The order will take effect on the date of issue and will be announced in the official newspaper of the state